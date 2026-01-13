Scott Adams, the cartoonist best known for creating the popular comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68 on January 13, 2026 after a battle with aggressive prostate cancer. The news was confirmed by his ex-wife, Shelly Miles, during a livestream of his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams. Adams had shared last year that his cancer had spread to his bones. Speaking on his show, he had said, “I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has… prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones.” Dilbert, which first appeared in 1989, became famous for its sharp take on office life and ran in newspapers for decades. In recent years, the strip faced controversy and was dropped by several publications. Did TMZ Staff Cheer for 30 Seconds Before Charlie Kirk's Death News Was Announced on Livestream? Harvey Levin Issues Clarification Over 'Tone Deaf Laughter' After Laura Loomer's Post.

Scott Adams Dies at 68 - See Post

