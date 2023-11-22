On occasion of his birthday today (Nov 22), Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared a cute post, thanking fans for all the love. While he is indeed fans favourite, the actor is also quite loved in the film industry. Well, as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar were the first ones to wish him on his born day. The two actresses dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Kartik on their Insta stories. Have a look! Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartwarming Moments from Birthday Celebration with Pet Dog Katori (View Pic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma Instagram

