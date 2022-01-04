Katrina Kaif has shared a series of new pictures on Instagram and they’re gorgeous. The actress has given a glimpse of her sea-facing apartment and also flaunted her mangalsutra in the latest pictures. Katrina is all smiles as she poses in a beige cardigan that she has teamed up with denim shorts and accessorised her casual look with the mangalsutra. One also can’t miss the glimpses of her new home with hubby Vicky Kaushal. They have kept the interiors minimal yet classy. Netizens are going gaga over these pictures shared by the actress and many have dropped hearts emojis in the comments.

Katrina Kaif’s Latest Insta Pictures

