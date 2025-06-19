A bizarre incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where a history-sheeter who disguised himself as a woman to escape police was arrested. The accused was identified as Dayashankar Chavariya aka Bittu. According to reports, Dayashankar Chavariya was caught in a woman's disguise. It is learnt that to escape from the police, Dayashankar disguised himself as a woman and wore a saree, blouse and mangalsutra. It is also reported that the history-sheeter even waxed his hands and legs to show himself as a woman. Whenever cops would arrive, Bittu would signal them that Dayashankar was not at home. However, his act of being a woman was busted when his tricks failed, and he was arrested by the police. Beawar Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashes Dump Truck Driver by Tying Him Upside Down To JCB for Hours in Rajasthan; Police Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

History-Sheeter Disguises Himself as a Woman To Escape Police in Jodhpur, Gets Arrested

राजस्थान - जोधपुर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश दयाशंकर चांवरिया महिला के वेश में पकड़ा गया। पुलिस से बचने को उसने महिला का हुलिया बनाया। साड़ी–ब्लाउज पहना। हाथ–पैरों पर वैक्स करवाया। गले में मंगलसूत्र पहना। पुलिस जब पहुंचती तो इशारे से कहता कि दयाशंकर घर पर नहीं हैं। pic.twitter.com/7jjzyYWSKS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 19, 2025

Around 13 Cases Registered Against Dayashankar Chavariya Alias Bittu

