In a daring incident caught on CCTV in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, three men ambushed a woman on her way to fetch milk on October 21 and snatched her mangalsutra before fleeing through a narrow alley. The footage shows the woman walking when the trio approaches from behind, grabs the jewellery, and escapes. Following the viral video, UP Police acted swiftly, registering a case at Kotwali Orai and launching an investigation. Within 12 hours, all three accused were arrested, and the stolen mangalsutra was recovered. ASP Jalaun confirmed the arrests and lauded the police team for their prompt action. Fight Over Momos in Jalaun: Girls Pull Hair, Slap Each Other During Clash at Momo Food Stall in UP, Video Goes Viral.

Woman’s Mangalsutra Snatched in Jalaun

UP Police Nab Trio After Mangalsutra Snatching Caught on Camera in Jalaun

