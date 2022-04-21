Makers of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 just dropped an intriguing first look poster featuring the action star. It also confirms the release date of the film. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz 2 is arriving in the cinemas near you on June 17. 9 Years of Commando: A One Man Army – Vidyut Jammwal Goes Down the Memory Lane to Reminisce About His Action Film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)