Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani has desired to work with the actor once again. It so happened that on the occasion of Sasha's birthday today (Feb 25), Advani wished him and also wrote, "chalo let's find a good script for us soon." Well, seems like we might just see these two soon together. On Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday, Wife Mira Rajput Wishes Her Man by Sharing His Breathtaking Pics Online!

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)