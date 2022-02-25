As Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday today (February 25), wifey Mira Rajput has poured her heart on Instagram for her man. As the lady shared a series of clicks online of the Jersey star looking handsome AF. However, its the last picture wherein the duo pose for the camera while chilling on a bed is pure gold. Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Hit Movie Dialogues of the Jersey Actor as He Turns 41!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)