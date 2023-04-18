Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films this year. Releasing on April 21, the advance booking of bhaijaan's Eid treat has begun from today. The superstar took to social media and informed fans to book tickets for KKBKKJ ASAP. Apart from Salman, the actioner also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and many more. Did Palak Tiwari Feel Intimidated by Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sets? Here's What She Said!

Book Your Tickets Now For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st. Book Tickets Now On: BMS- https://t.co/BpatoTQNOZ Paytm - https://t.co/DjOAhTufsf pic.twitter.com/YshO5wRJPS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 18, 2023

