Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally out in theatres today (April 21) and fans seem super excited. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the flick has high expectations from it as it has released during Eid 2023. The movie is said to be remake of Tamil hit Veeram. Now, early reviews of KKBKKJ are out and they look mixed. While a section of fans have loved bhaijaan's 'swag' in the actioner, a few have termed it as 'disappointment'. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh and many more in key roles. Check out what netizens have to say about KBKJ below. The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Groove to 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' During Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions (Watch Video).

'Mass Entertainer'

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview The action, the swag of 🔥#Salmankhan the romance the comedy and the brotherhood is literally amazing amazing!#KKBKKJ full on Mass entertaining and so messege in this movie ❤️ Till intervel 4/5⭐ pic.twitter.com/yRaFngwhFH — 𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐑 ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 21, 2023

'Disappointed'

'Unbearable'

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: One Word Review Unbearable.... Rating: ⭐️#SalmanKhan is back with his cringe Avatar. Emotions scene looks like comedy scene.#ShehnaazGiII and other cast has done good job. Even #Radhe Better than .. #KKBKKJ pic.twitter.com/ZvtPIdcAUX — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkman) April 21, 2023

'Nailed It'

'Outstanding'

