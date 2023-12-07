Kiara Advani's statement on Koffee With Karan Season 8 garnered attention as she openly expressed her happiness in her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra. Her words, I love being married, highlighting that she is happy and content in the relationship. When questioned about missing anything in life, Kiara blissfully stated that she doesn't miss a thing and confidently said that she experiencing zero FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). The video clip of her candid talk has captured the audience's interest. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kiara Advani Calls Hrithik Roshan 'Body Goals' and We Couldn't Agree More (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani Talks About Her Marriage:

" I am really loving being Married. I really don’t miss anything " - #KiaraAdvani 😭😭#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/E8Q8iE3Hf3 — ˢ ᵃ ᵇ ᵃ 🫶 ˢ ᶦ ᵈ ᵏ ᶦ (@malhotras_Ex) December 6, 2023

