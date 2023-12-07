We all adore Hrithik Roshan, and it seems Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is no exception! On Koffee With Karan Season 8, during the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Kiara who, in her opinion, embodies 'body goals' in the industry. Without hesitation, she replied with Hrithik's name. Even Vicky, who was sitting beside her on the KWK8 couch, agreed with her choice. Are you listening, Hrithik? Koffee with Karan Season 8 Promo: Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Malhotra Used 'Shershaah' Lines During Proposal! (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani Admires Hrithik Roshan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)