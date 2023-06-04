Kriti Sanon is undeniably one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood, known for her beauty and captivating social media presence. Fans eagerly await her posts and cannot get enough of her stunning pictures and videos. Recently, the B-town diva shared a couple of her no make up pictures that have left her fans swooning over her beauty once again. The Adipurush actress captioned it as, "Gimme some Sun (& Sunscreen) and watch me glow! Happy Sunday Everyone! #NoFilterNoMakeup." Kriti Sanon Shares Throwback Pics From Her Childhood With Dad Rahul Sanon As She Extends Him Heartfelt Birthday Wishes!.

Ain't She Looking Cute and Refreshing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

