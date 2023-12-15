Sisterly love is the purest form of affection one can experience and Kriti Sanon, never shy to express her love for sister Nupur. The actress shared a series of nostalgic and playful pictures on Instagram to celebrate Nupur's special day. Kriti affectionately referred to her sister as her best friend, ultimate entertainer, and lifelong companion! This is true sister goals! Kriti Sanon Gives Sneak-Peek Into All-Girls Vacay to Las Vegas With Sister Nupur Sanon and Sukriti Grover (View Pics).

Kriti Shares Couple Of Goofy Pictures Of Instagram With Sister Nupur Sanon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

