Kriti Sanon recently went on an all-girl vacation in USA with her sister and her fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. The B-town diva recently took to Instagram and shared fun videos and pictures of her enjoying Las Vegas with Nupur and Sukriti. Kriti captioned it, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights.. Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!" Kriti Sanon and Her Sister Nupur Get Ready To ‘Unplug’ As Their Trip Begins! (View Pics).

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

