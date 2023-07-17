In a heartwarming gesture, popular content creator Kusha Kapila shared a delightful throwback picture with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone on social media. The picture showcased the duo sharing a joyful moment together, with Kapila expressing her admiration for Padukone in the caption. She confessed to being starstruck by the talented actress, leading loss of words. Kusha also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love received for their collaboration. She highlighted the palpable excitement of her team, mentioning that one member was even shaking while presenting the script to Padukone. The photo shoot went exceptionally well, thanks to Deepika's warmth, kindness, and collaborative nature. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).