Laal Singh Chaddha's filmmaker Advait Chandan gave us a sneak-peek into Aamir Khan 'sleeping' time amidst the post-production phase of the movie. In the picture, the superstar can be seen taking a power nap in between work by cuddling a pillow on a sofa. The director captioned the post, “Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana." Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan – Which Superstar Is Your Choice on August 11? Vote NOW.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

