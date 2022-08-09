Laal Singh Chaddha's director Advait Chandan has reacted to claims of hiring trolls to create a buzz around Aamir Khan's film. In quite a hilarious way, the filmmaker sarcastically slammed the accusations and penned, "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" LSC stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Laal Singh Chaddha: Find Mona Singh’s Casting As Aamir Khan’s Mother ‘Problematic’? Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump Also Did Something Similar!

Check It Out:

Advait Chandan Instagram

