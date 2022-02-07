Indian singer and Bollywood icon Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 in Mumbai. She was 92 and died due to multi-organ failure. Since then, the nation is mourning, as all are remembering the late soul. Now, even BAFTA has paid a glorious tribute to Latadi and called her a 'hugely influential Bollywood singer.'

BAFTA's Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar:

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lata Mangeshkar, the hugely influential Bollywood singer who will be greatly missed by fans around world https://t.co/MfXZ2pF2MF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)