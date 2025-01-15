BAFTA 2025 has revealed its highly anticipated shortlist, with 42 films competing for prestigious awards. Leading the Charge is Conclave, followed by the Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez and the post-war epic The Brutalist. The star-studded BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on February 16. Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, tops the list with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Ralph Fiennes is nominated for leading actor, while Isabella Rossellini’s stellar performance has earned her a nomination for best supporting actress. Emilia Perez follows closely with 11 nominations, while The Brutalist has garnered nine. BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Receives Nomination at 78th British Academy Film Awards.
BAFTA Nominations For Animated Film
Next up, the Animated Film nominees 🤩
FLOW
INSIDE OUT 2
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
THE WILD ROBOT
BAFTA Nominations For Best Film
And the nominees for Best Film are…
ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
BAFTA Nominations For Outstanding British Film
The nominees for Outstanding British Film are… 🎬
BIRD
BLITZ
CONCLAVE
GLADIATOR II
HARD TRUTHS
KNEECAP
LEE
LOVE LIES BLEEDING
THE OUTRUN
WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL
BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor
A round of applause for our Leading Actor nominees 👏
ADRIEN BRODY, The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, A Complete Unknown
COLMAN DOMINGO, Sing Sing
RALPH FIENNES, Conclave
HUGH GRANT, Heretic
SEBASTIAN STAN, The Apprentice
BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actress
Let’s hear it for our Leading Actress nominees 🙌
CYNTHIA ERIVO, Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN, Emilia Pérez
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE, Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON, Anora
DEMI MOORE, The Substance
SAOIRSE RONAN, The Outrun
BAFTA Nominations For Supporting Actor
The nominees for Supporting Actor are…
YURA BORISOV, Anora
KIERAN CULKIN, A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN, Sing Sing
EDWARD NORTON, A Complete Unknown
GUY PEARCE, The Brutalist
JEREMY STRONG, The Apprentice
BAFTA Nominations For Supporting Actress
The nominees for Supporting Actress are…
SELENA GOMEZ, Emilia Pérez
ARIANA GRANDE, Wicked
FELICITY JONES, The Brutalist
JAMIE LEE CURTIS, The Last Showgirl
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA, Emilia Pérez
BAFTA Nominations For Best Director
Congratulations to our Director nominees! 🎥
SEAN BAKER, Anora
BRADY CORBET, The Brutalist
EDWARD BERGER, Conclave
DENIS VILLENEUVE, Dune: Part Two
JACQUES AUDIARD, Emilia Pérez
CORALIE FARGEAT, The Substance
BAFTA Nominations For Adapted Screenplay
Next up, the nominees for Adapted Screenplay!
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
NICKEL BOYS
SING SING
BAFTA Nominations For Original Screenplay
The nominees for Original Screenplay are… 🖊️
ANORA
THE BRUTALIST
KNEECAP
A REAL PAIN
THE SUBSTANCE
BAFTA Nominations For Films Not in the English Language Category
Congratulations to our Film Not in the English Language nominees 🌎
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT
EMILIA PÉREZ
I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI)
KNEECAP
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
BAFTA 2025 Nomination
It’s time to announce the nominees for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ✨
Join Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe over on our YouTube as they reveal them live! #EEBAFTAs
