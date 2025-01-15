BAFTA 2025 has revealed its highly anticipated shortlist, with 42 films competing for prestigious awards. Leading the Charge is Conclave, followed by the Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez and the post-war epic The Brutalist. The star-studded BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on February 16. Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, tops the list with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Ralph Fiennes is nominated for leading actor, while Isabella Rossellini’s stellar performance has earned her a nomination for best supporting actress. Emilia Perez follows closely with 11 nominations, while The Brutalist has garnered nine. BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Receives Nomination at 78th British Academy Film Awards.

BAFTA Nominations For Animated Film

Next up, the Animated Film nominees 🤩 FLOW INSIDE OUT 2 WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL THE WILD ROBOT#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TNlpSsMeoC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Best Film

And the nominees for Best Film are… ANORA THE BRUTALIST A COMPLETE UNKNOWN CONCLAVE EMILIA PÉREZ#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cVpL2HO7aK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Outstanding British Film

The nominees for Outstanding British Film are… 🎬 BIRD BLITZ CONCLAVE GLADIATOR II HARD TRUTHS KNEECAP LEE LOVE LIES BLEEDING THE OUTRUN WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/sl9NMCdEBC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor

A round of applause for our Leading Actor nominees 👏 ADRIEN BRODY, The Brutalist TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, A Complete Unknown COLMAN DOMINGO, Sing Sing RALPH FIENNES, Conclave HUGH GRANT, Heretic SEBASTIAN STAN, The Apprentice#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dlBST2CmTB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actress

Let’s hear it for our Leading Actress nominees 🙌 CYNTHIA ERIVO, Wicked KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN, Emilia Pérez MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE, Hard Truths MIKEY MADISON, Anora DEMI MOORE, The Substance SAOIRSE RONAN, The Outrun#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fY7jbzTd4A — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Supporting Actor

The nominees for Supporting Actor are… YURA BORISOV, Anora KIERAN CULKIN, A Real Pain CLARENCE MACLIN, Sing Sing EDWARD NORTON, A Complete Unknown GUY PEARCE, The Brutalist JEREMY STRONG, The Apprentice#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/96Vv6EZVL8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Supporting Actress

The nominees for Supporting Actress are… SELENA GOMEZ, Emilia Pérez ARIANA GRANDE, Wicked FELICITY JONES, The Brutalist JAMIE LEE CURTIS, The Last Showgirl ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, Conclave ZOE SALDAÑA, Emilia Pérez#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/rjT7ig09yl — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Best Director

Congratulations to our Director nominees! 🎥 SEAN BAKER, Anora BRADY CORBET, The Brutalist EDWARD BERGER, Conclave DENIS VILLENEUVE, Dune: Part Two JACQUES AUDIARD, Emilia Pérez CORALIE FARGEAT, The Substance#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ACivPg8JIG — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Adapted Screenplay

Next up, the nominees for Adapted Screenplay! A COMPLETE UNKNOWN CONCLAVE EMILIA PÉREZ NICKEL BOYS SING SING#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DgCOpGNft3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Original Screenplay

The nominees for Original Screenplay are… 🖊️ ANORA THE BRUTALIST KNEECAP A REAL PAIN THE SUBSTANCE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gmZwWKuFtH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA Nominations For Films Not in the English Language Category

Congratulations to our Film Not in the English Language nominees 🌎 ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT EMILIA PÉREZ I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) KNEECAP THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/p28gXgKSHz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

BAFTA 2025 Nomination

It’s time to announce the nominees for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ✨ Join Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe over on our YouTube as they reveal them live! #EEBAFTAshttps://t.co/yehNsfTan6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2025

