The 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has kickstarted, and what a dazzling celebration of cinema, with Hollywood’s biggest stars making their grand entrance at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The red carpet witnessed a parade of glamorous fashion, with Selena Gomez shining in a sexy silver shimmery ensemble, Ariana Grande stunning in a bow dress and Timothée Chalamet exuding casual vibes in all black look. Among the many show-stopping looks, Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight with her bold and extravagant attire. From elegant gowns to stylish tuxedos, the 2025 BAFTAs is indeed a visual feast of fashion at its finest. Have a look! BAFTA 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 78th British Academy Film Awards Online.

Ariana Grande

Timothée Chalamet

My oh my, Timothée Chalamet has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vCtrrWGkrk — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

Cynthia Erivo

What a vision 🌹Cynthia Erivo 🌹 pic.twitter.com/iFuDQDweCh — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

Selena Gomez

A warm London welcome for Selena Gomez 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/xJ5ZligDLE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2025

Demi Moore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)