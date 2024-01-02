In 2022, after more than two decades of being shelved, Kailash Surendranath's 1999 film Love You Hamesha, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sonali Bendre, and Riya Sen was finally released. This previously unreleased movie became accessible to audiences through YouTube, offering viewers the chance to experience a hidden cinematic gem that had been unseen for decades. The film is now available for free viewing on YouTube. Alongside Akshaye, Sonali , and Riya, actors Rohit Bal, Dalip Tahil, and Vijayendra Ghatge play significant roles in the film. Akshaye Khanna Birthday Special: When The Actor Reacted On IMDb Trivia About Him, Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par And Farhan Akhtar's Voice From Sky.

Love You Hamesha Full Film On Youtube:

