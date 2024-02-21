On Jeh's second birthday, Karisma Kapoor delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram. The picture captures Jeh in a cute black jacket paired with red trousers and black boots, walking alongside Karisma. This adorable moment shared by Karisma on such a special occasion undoubtedly melted the hearts of many, showcasing the loving bond between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son. On Jeh’s First Birthday, Aunt Soha Ali Khan Treats Fans With A Cute Video Of Him Showing Some Dance Moves (WATCH).

Karisma Kapoor's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

