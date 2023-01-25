Subhash Ghai’s 80th birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Many B-town celebs were seen in attendance to ring in the ace filmmaker’s special day. Luv Sinha has dropped a few inside pictures from the party featuring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahima Chaudhry and many others. While sharing them he captioned it as ‘Thank you for the all the unforgettable memories and stories that you brought to life on celluloid.’ Subhash Ghai Celebrates His 80th Birthday With Media, Salman Khan Feeds Cake to Legendary Filmmaker (Watch Video).

Celebs At Subhash Ghai’s 80th Birthday Bash

