Despite initially garnering significant attention from audiences, Madgaon Express experienced a dip in collections on its 11th day. The Kunal Kemmu directorial accumulated Rs 71 lacs on Monday (April 1), bringing its total collection to Rs 18.46 crore at the Indian box office. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 10: Kunal Kemmu’s Comedy Flick Earns Rs 17.75 Crore in India!

Madgaon Express Collections

Madgaon Express Collections

