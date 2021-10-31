Madhur Bhandarkar had a fan moment with Indian film industry’s ‘Original Glamorous Diva’, veteran actress Zeenat Aman. The filmmaker met the actress in Dubai where an awards event was held. The picture is clicked in a hotel and both of them are seen in casual avatars and are all smiles. While sharing the pic, the popular director who was extremely elated to meet Zeenat Aman captioned it as, “It’s being always a warm experience of meeting Zeenat Aman ji time and again !!”

Madhur Bhandarkar And Zeenat Aman

