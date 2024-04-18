An X user, who had wrongly implied that Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was mocking Dubai after the city was hit heavy rainfall, eventually realised his mistake and withdrew his remarks on Wednesday, April 17. After the user, former Jet Airways CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor, retracted his comments, Anand Mahindra on Thursday, April 18, posted: "I’m glad you subsequently retracted your comment implying that I was mocking Dubai, Sanjiv. In fact, the only purpose of my post was to highlight how atypical this weather was for Dubai (sic)." ‘India Takes Cricket to Another Level’: Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Himachal Pradesh Locals Playing Cricket on Hills, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Anand Mahindra Says 'Glad You Subsequently Retracted Your Comment'

I’m glad you subsequently retracted your comment implying that I was mocking Dubai, Sanjiv. In fact, the only purpose of my post was to highlight how atypical this weather was for Dubai. For example—to use your own analogy—if it had ever snowed in Mumbai, I might well have… https://t.co/gcyqAMkMbw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 18, 2024

User Misjudges Anand Mahindra's Message:

Reacting to a video of flooding in Dubai, Anand Mahindra had written: "Nope. Not Mumbai. Dubai… (sic)" The user had misjudged his post and commented: "Incorrect analogy. Dubai was not built for such heavy rains - rains that would flood most cities. A better analogy would be if it suddenly snowed heavily in Bombay, which was obviously not built to handle snow at all. Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay? (sic)" The user later realised that Anand Mahindra was not mocking Dubai. "The only purpose of my post was to highlight how atypical this weather was for Dubai," Anand Mahindra said.

Incorrect analogy. Dubai was not built for such heavy rains - rains that would flood most cities. A better analogy would be if it suddenly snowed heavily in Bombay, which was obviously not built to handle snow at all. Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay? https://t.co/bqNzEqZf0Z — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 16, 2024

