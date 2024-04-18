Jet Airways ex-CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor admitted that his initial reaction to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's post on Dubai flooding was "triggered by and directed to" responses by users who were mocking Dubai. His admission came after Anand Mahindra on Thursday, April 18, advised him to "pause before you punch" on social media. "My initial reaction was triggered by, and directed to, the responses by others to your comment, many of which were mocking/gloating. Which is why I subsequently went back and added my follow-up comment," Kapoor wrote. "I understand," replied Mahindra. X User Realises Mistake, Withdraws His Remarks on Anand Mahindra's Post on Dubai Flooding; Mahindra Group Chairman Says 'Glad You Subsequently Retracted Your Comment'.

Sanjiv Kapoor Admits His Initial Reaction Was Triggered by Other Users' Comments:

Absolutely. My initial reaction was triggered by, and directed to, the responses by others to your comment, many of which were mocking / gloating. Which is why I subsequently went back and added my follow-up comment. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 18, 2024

Kapoor, who had wrongly implied that Anand Mahindra was mocking Dubai after the city was flooded following heavy rainfall, also realised his mistake and later retracted his critical remarks on the Industrialist's post. Reaction to Kapoor's correction, Anand Mahindra wrote: "I’m glad you subsequently retracted your comment implying that I was mocking Dubai, Sanjiv. In fact, the only purpose of my post was to highlight how atypical this weather was for Dubai." ‘India Takes Cricket to Another Level’: Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Himachal Pradesh Locals Playing Cricket on Hills, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Sanjiv Kapoor Retracts His 'Incorrect Analogy' Comment:

Ok, upon re-reading the post, maybe it is not mocking Dubai. However the point remains Dubai was not built for heavy rains, no matter what the source of the rain (seeding etc). It would be impractical to build cities to handle any extreme weather scenario, however unlikely. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 16, 2024

The Mahindra Group Chairman also suggested that one should think long and hard before drawing any conclusion. "I recommend that it’s always good to: PAUSE before you PUNCH, REFLECT before you REACT." he added in his post.

Anand Mahindra's Reaction After Kapoor Realises His Mistake:

I’m glad you subsequently retracted your comment implying that I was mocking Dubai, Sanjiv. In fact, the only purpose of my post was to highlight how atypical this weather was for Dubai. For example—to use your own analogy—if it had ever snowed in Mumbai, I might well have… https://t.co/gcyqAMkMbw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 18, 2024

It all started when Mahindra on Wednesday, April 17, had shared a post on X that featured a video of the floods in Dubai with the caption, "Nope. Not Mumbai. Dubai." Reacting to his post, Kapoor had called Mahindra's analogy "incorrect", suggesting that Dubai wasn't built to handle heavy rains like those seen in other cities.

