Maidaan, the biographical sports drama helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, has proven to be a resounding success, crossing the Rs 30 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its 11th day since release, the film, led by Ajay Devgn, continued its impressive run, accumulating Rs 35.79 crore in India. The film features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Maidaan BO Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

