Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports film Maidaan now has a release date. As the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial will hit the silver screen on June 3 next year. The movie revolves around one of the finest coaches of India and also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in major roles.

Check It Out:

. @ajaydevgn starrer #Maidaan inspired by an incredible story of one of India's finest coaches is all set to hit the silver screen on 3rd June 2022. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/MaJjKtglIW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)