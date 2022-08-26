Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. The two have lovely kids, Misha and Zain. Mira’s elder child Misha turns 6 years old today and she took to social media to post a birthday message for her. She posted a picture of her with a caption that read: ‘My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama’. On Daughter Misha's 6th Birthday, Mira Rajput Flaunts Baby Bump in Throwback Pic.

Take a look:

