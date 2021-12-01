Mira Rajput has been a star on Instagram where she talks about skincare and Ayurveda a lot. Now, after a successful stint on the 'gram, she has expanded her reach by launching her own YouTube channel. Yes, you read that right! An elated Mira shared this good news on social media. That's not it, as hubby Shahid Kapoor also promoted the channel to the fullest and wrote, "My love..I am crushing on you all over again." Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

