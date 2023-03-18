Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is off to a slow start at the box office as the film manages to rake just Rs 1.73 Crore on opening day. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on the real-life account of an immigrant Indian mother who battled against an entire country to win the custody of her own kids. Sagarika Chakraborty, based on whom the movie has been made, has authored an autobiography 'The Journey of a Mother'. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Norwegian Ambassador to India Objects to the Representation of His Country’s Child Welfare Policies in Rani Mukerji Starrer.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

