Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 17. Many celebs have watched the film in a special screening and shared their reviews about it. South superstar Suriya too shared his review on Ashima Chibber directorial. He tweeted, “An important film that speaks about a true event..#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Jo & I came out with a heavy heart.. still lost in those thoughts… kudos to the wonderful #RaniMukerji & the cast.” Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Review: Rani Mukerji Wins Critics Over With Her Stellar Performance!

Suriya On Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

An important film that speaks about a true event..#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Jo & I came out with a heavy heart.. still lost in those thoughts… kudos to the wonderful #RaniMukerji & the cast. Our best wishes to @ChibberAshima @nikkhiladvani & Team pic.twitter.com/6K7izQMee1 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 16, 2023

