Early reviews of Rani Mukerji's upcoming release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway are out. Even though the film is supposed to release on March 17, critics have given their verdict after watching the movie at press show. Helmed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the flick depicts a true story of an Indian couple, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare system in 2011. Having said that, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been given a thumbs up by the moviegoers. Check out the review roundup below. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Battles Norwegian Foster Care System To Win the Custody of Her Kids (Watch Video).

News18: "Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway tries to tell an inspiring and tear-jerking tale of the fearless and resilient Sagarika Bhattacharya but its ham-fisted and bumpy treatment stops it from becoming one."

TOI: "With a solid actor like Rani Mukerji at hand, the director could have moulded her into a far more nuanced character than the one we get. The actress who has the potential to be effortless on camera, goes theatrical and excessive. Her high-decibel fight for justice clutters the first half with more noise, less grief." Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Rani Mukerji – Ashima Chibber’s Film!

Watch Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer:

Koimoi: "All said and done, in the spectrum of displaying mothers’ pain in cinema, this one would continue to ache for a long time owing to Rani Mukerji’s earnest presence in the film."

BollywoodLife: "A tale like this needs a force like that of Rani Mukerji. Her performance in the film makes us realise why we miss her so much on the big screen. She has effortlessly carried the character of Mrs Chatterjee and she will make you feel every emotion of every scene. Of course there are highs and lows but in totality, Rani Mukerji has managed to deliver a performance that will leave you moved for days."

