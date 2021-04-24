Nawazuddin Siddiqui is pretty upset with celebrities posting vacation pictures of social media. He told SpotboyE, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho . Kuch toh sharm karo.”

He further quipped, “But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)