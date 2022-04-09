Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 17. However, neither the couple nor their families have made any official announcement. Last evening, when Neetu Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi she was questioned about the couple’s wedding to which she responded saying, “bhagwan jaane”. One of the paps said, “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do.” To this the veteran actress replied saying, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya”. Seeing RK’s mom’s reaction many netizens stated that’s ‘overacting’. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Marriage: Date, Venue, Guest List – All You Need To Know About The Couple’s Wedding.

Neetu Kapoor’s Reaction Over RK & Alia’s Wedding Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens’ Reaction

Neetu Kapoor’s Reaction Over RK & Alia’s Wedding Date (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)