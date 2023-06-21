Neeyat is the upcoming murder–mystery starring Vidya Balan in the leading role. The film set to be released in theatres on July 7 stars the actress as a detective named Mira Rao. The makers have now dropped the actress’ character poster and also revealed the trailer date of Anu Menon’s film. The trailer of Neeyat will be dropped online on June 22. Neeyat: Vidya Balan to Make Big Screen Return with Anu Menon’s Murder Mystery, Film to Hit Theatres on July 7.

Neeyat Trailer Update

