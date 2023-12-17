Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their adorable kids Mehr and Guriq are already spreading Christmas cheer! In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram today (Dec 17), the actress gave us a glimpse into their family's festive preparations. The clip shows Neha, Angad and their little ones decorating the Christmas tree with infectious joy. The excitement for the holiday season is palpable! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with Home Preparations, Kushi Actor Gives Sneak Peek on Insta!

Neha Dhupia Gears Up for Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

