Samantha Ruth Prabhu starts celebrating Christmas at home, giving a sneak peek of her festive prep on Instagram. She shared her home Christmas preparations, adding finishing touches to the tree while her pet relaxed on the sofa nearby. Dressed in a cozy beige-grey outfit, she adorned the tree in her living room's corner. Another photo shows her lying on the couch, admiring the tree and holding her pet dog's paw, almost hidden under the cushions. Her caption reads, 'It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas.' Kushi Song ‘Aradhya’: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Look Happy in Love in This Second Single From Shiva Nirvana’s Upcoming Entertainer (Watch Lyrical Video).

Samantha All Set For Christmas!!!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

