Neha Dhupia recently treated fans to glimpses of a joyous Christmas brunch with celebrities like Katrina Kaif, showcasing the merry moments on Instagram. The highlight? A heartwarming hug between Angad Bedi and Vicky Kaushal stealing the spotlight. Amid the festivities, everyone radiated happiness, joyfully posing for selfies and pictures, capturing the camaraderie and infectious holiday spirit. Dhupia's post provided a delightful peek into the cheerful get-together, leaving fans enamored with the stars' festive joy and shared moments. Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Overcoming Postpartum Depression, Says ‘Meeting People, Taking Therapy Are Not Wrong’.

See Neha Dhupia's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

