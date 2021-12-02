On December 1, Neha Kakkar threw a birthday bash for her husband Rohanpreet Singh, and going by the pictures it was indeed a lavish affair. The birthday boy took to Instagram and shared pics and also called himself the 'Most Blessed person'. The clicks see Rohanpreet and Neha having a great time at the bash. The couple was also seen twinning in black.

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

