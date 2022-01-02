Kareena Kapoor Khan has two adorable sons – Taimur and Jeh. The two munchkins have always managed to win hearts with their cuteness. On New Year’s Day, Kareena along with her baby boy Jeh was seen paying a visit at Randhir Kapoor’s residence. The paparazzi captured some adorable pictures of the mother and son duo and after seeing Jeh’s latest photographs and video, netizens commented on the posts by calling him ‘Rosogolla’. It is a famous Indian dessert that looks like a ball-shaped dumplings and looks like fans just couldn’t resist calling Jeh as ‘Rosogolla’ after seeing his cute avatar. ‘Rosogolla’, ‘Hay ladoo’, ‘Jeh is like a beautiful delicious goolab jamun….’, ‘Rasogolla’, ‘Jeh is such a cutie’ among others are the kinds of comments dropped by fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Baby Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Cutie Patootie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)