Several parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall early on New Year’s Day 2026, with light to moderate showers reported across both western and eastern suburbs. Drizzling was recorded in areas such as Mulund and Dadar, while Lalbaug saw a brief but heavy spell lasting around 15 minutes. The city welcomed New Year 2026 under overcast skies and intermittent rain, an unusual sight for January. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Mumbai rains are likely to help reduce pollution levels and improve air quality in the coming days. The showers also brought a slight dip in temperatures, adding a winter chill to the otherwise humid weather. As rain lashed parts of the city, residents shared visuals and updates on X, documenting the rare New Year morning rainfall. Weather Forecast Today, January 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Rains Mark New Year 2026 as City Wakes Up to Rare January Showers

Thats literally "a fresh start to the year". Rains on 1st Jan in Mumbai wasnt on my 2026 Bingo card 😋 pic.twitter.com/048JVqhaVm — Sahil P (@Sahilinfra2) January 1, 2026

#WATCH | Light showers of rain bring down pollution levels in Mumbai. Visuals from Walkeshwar. pic.twitter.com/H9RK3TuwtV — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

#WATCH | Light showers of rain bring down pollution levels in Mumbai. Visuals from Lower Parel. pic.twitter.com/RWIeJzFYev — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

