Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become the latest additions to Bollywood's most beloved couples, tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Manipur on November 29. The couple marks their first New Year together in the picturesque setting of Kerala. Hooda took to his Instagram handle to share a tender moment from their vacation. On December 31, he posted a heartwarming snapshot capturing their inaugural New Year celebration post-wedding in Kerala. The images depicted the couple savoring the warmth of the 2023's final sunset, enveloped in their shared love and joy. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Look Stunning in Black Suit and Sparkly Red Saree at Their Reception, Watch the Video Here.

Randeep Hooda Shares Romantic Pics With Lin Laishram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)