Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram radiated elegance at their wedding reception, Hooda donning a sleek black suit while Laishram dazzled in a sparkling red saree. Their captivating style stole the spotlight in a video shared online, showcasing their post-wedding charm. The couple recently exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony held in Manipur, marking the beginning of their marital journey. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Share Intimate Pre-Wedding Moments (View Pics).

See Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Latest Video Here:

