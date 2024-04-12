Taapsee Pannu’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, was a private affair. While a few videos from her wedding functions have surfaced online, the actress has not yet shared any official pictures or videos. The newly married actress was spotted at the star-studded wedding reception of film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter. She stunned in a red saree paired with a V-neck pattern sleeveless blouse, complemented by chunky earrings, red bangles, subtle makeup, and a low bun hairstyle. Taapsee, seen blushing as she posed for pictures, attended the event without her husband. Video of Shah Rukh Khan Obliging To Take a Selfie With Anand Pandit’s Daughter Onstage at Her Wedding Reception Is Winning Hearts – WATCH.

Taapsee Pannu At Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)