Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood A-listers in attendance, including Shah Rukh Khan. A video from the event has surfaced online, capturing King Khan obliging to take a selfie with the bride and groom. As SRK congratulates the newly married couple, the film producer’s daughter sweetly requests Shah Rukh Khan for a selfie, to which he happily obliges. This warm and sweet gesture from King Khan is winning the internet. Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper in All-Black Suit As He Attends Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Wedding (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan At Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

