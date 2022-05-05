Pictures of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn from Dua Lipa’s concert have taken internet by storm. The star kid attended the concert in London with her friends that included Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Tania Shroff among others. The pictures from the concert were posted by Orry on Instagram to which Janhvi Kapoor even dropped a comment saying, “Omg Orhan has posted”. Nysa Devgan Looks Uber-Cool and Sensational in Her Manish Malhotra Outfit.

Nysa Devgn With The Gang At Dua Lipa’s Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Few More Pics From The Concert

Nysa Devgn, Orhan Awatramani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

