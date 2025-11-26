Social media sensation and Bollywood star kids' bestie Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, appeared before Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday (November 26). The 30-year-old internet personality is named in the INR 252 crore mephedrone trafficking case. After requesting additional time to present himself, Orry finally appeared before the police for questioning in the drug case. In a viral video shared on Instagram, Orry could be seen getting mobbed by a huge crowd gathered outside the Ghatkopar office as he arrived for the questioning. Just a day back, Shraddha Kapoor's brother and filmmaker Siddhanth Kapoor was also questioned in connection with the case. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Appears Before Mumbai Police for Questioning in INR 252 Crore Drug Case; Orry To Record Statement on November 26.

Orry Gets Mobbed As He Appears Before Mumbai Police for Questioning in Drug Case – Watch Video

